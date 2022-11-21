Karan Johar in his latest post showered love on his childhood friend Zoya Akhtar, whom he calls his favourite filmmaker.

Karan on Sunday took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Zoya. In the image, he is seen giving her a bear hug from behind as the two posed for the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My friend forever! #grewuptogether#favouritefilmaker love you @zoieakhtar,” Karan Johar wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Zoya is all set to bring the fresh adaptation of ‘The Archies’. It stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among many other new faces.

Previously, filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10’ revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood’s very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a “big” crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the ‘Singham’ hook step and asked Kajol: “Did Ajay sir get to know?”

Kajol burst into laughter.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Felicitated At The Upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival For His Exceptional Contribution

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News