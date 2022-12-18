Angelina Jolie never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Be it her city sightings with her children or movie wardrobe or her red carpet appearances, the beauty always rules the hearts of her fans across the globe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Jolie walked the Cannes 2009 red carpet wearing a nude pink Versace gown and looking like the greek goddess of beauty ‘Aphrodite’. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Angelina enjoys a huge fan following across the world and has over 14 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about her 2009 Cannes look, the actress walked the red carpet with her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. They both looked terrific together and Brangelina fans couldn’t get enough of them.

Angelina Jolie donned a s*xy nude-hued silk chiffon Versace gown which came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. We’ve always been a fan of Jolie’s dress sense but with this look, she officially won the red carpet game at Cannes 2009 leaving us all jaw-dropped.

Angelina Jolie styled her beautiful gown with matching heels and accessorised the look with a same coloured clutch bag.

For makeup, Jolie went with bold red lips, her signature winged eyes and kept her tresses open with side parting.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Angelina Jolie at Cannes 2009 pic.twitter.com/qnLQOM3dWf — 💞 Raq 💞 (@EternallyRaQuEl) May 17, 2022

There’s no one that comes near Angelina Jolie’s beauty or fashion sense!

What are your thoughts on Jolie’s 2009 Cannes look? Tell us in the space below.

