A few days ago, we lost Hollywood’s singing sensation Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only daughter. She died of cardiac arrest, and she was only 54. Ever since then, her close industry friends and acquaintances have been sharing memories about her. One such incident has been revealed by director Wayne Isham while talking about her.

Well, did you know Lisa and pop star Michael Jackson were married? Yes, that’s right. Now, Jackson’ ‘You Are Not Alone’ hit director Wayne opened up about their relationship and talked about them at length. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Late Hollywood stars Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson were married in 1995 only to get divorced after 2 years. However, before they could part ways, they were very much in love with each other as mentioned by the director Wayne Isham to People. He said, “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship. So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.”

Talking about Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson‘s on-screen and off-screen chemistry, Wayne shared, “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song. You could see her laughing, him and her laughing, and her swimming around and coming up to the edge of the pool. It was a fun shoot. She was game for it, and she had a great spirit, and the two of them had a great time in it.”

Wayne further added how their relationship looked like newlyweds, the director revealed, “It was in that newlywed fun and humor and laughter and smiles that you can see. So it was all very positive. People have asked me this before, it’s like, ‘Is there a reality to their relationship, and what was going on there?’ It was all very fun. They had a great time and great relationship on the set, so the best I can reflect off of is that.” He even mentioned that Lisa and Michael had ‘genuine affection’ towards each other.

When Wayne was shooting Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson for song, he could literally see the love, laughter and affection that they had towards each other. Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

