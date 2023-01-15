Taylor Swift never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public presence. Be it her incredible singing talent, her extraordinary fashion sense to the lyrics of her songs, Swift is always at the top of her A-game. Recently, Taylor gave a surprise performance of her song ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975 concert in O2 London and this was the first time that she performed this hit song for her fans. Netizens on social media are now reacting to her video and trolling her for the same while calling it ‘cringe’. Read to know more details below.

Anti-Hero is from Tay’s latest album ‘Midnights’ which was released in October and immediately took over Billboard and Spotify across the globe smashing some major music records. Now talking about her latest surprise appearance, Swift never misses an opportunity to make headlines among her fans with her sweet gestures.

Girlyzar shared a video of Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London and performing ‘Anti-Hero’ for the first time for her fans. In the video, the singer looked pretty as usual in a blingy dress.

She wore a mini shimmery dress with blonde hair tied in a ponytail and styled the look with matching heels and bold red lips.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • FEMALE POP CULTURE & MEMES (@girlyzar)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She makes me cringe so bad.”

Another user commented, “Bro her songs literally all sound the same 😭 I mean she’s her music okay-ish it’s just .. switch it up a little yk ?”

A third user commented, “100% can’t stand her. If that was me there if be pissed off.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Taylor Swift for giving a surprise performance of Anti-Hero at the 1975’s concert in London? Tell us in the space below.

