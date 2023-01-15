The Batman movie has been one of controversy amidst DC’s new bosses discussing their new plans for their upcoming projects. Being one of the fan-favorite characters, Robert Pattinson’s Batman directed by Matt Reeves was considered to be one of the best comic-accurate Batman films of all time. However, Barry Keoghan’s Joker appearance in the credit scene was something that came as a surprise for all the fans!

The director of The Batman movie, Matt Reeves also teased that he is planning for a Batman universe. A spinoff show around the character of Penguin is officially announced where Colin Farrell will play the lead and the series might also connect to the sequel of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. With the growing universe, fans are excited to see whether Barry Keoghan will get a chance to return as Joker or not. Read on to know what the actor has to say!

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused show, actor Barry Keoghan shared his views on returning as Joker in The Batman sequel. The actor teased he has “a few other things [he’d] love to bring” if he gets to play the role of Joker once again in the sequel.

Barry Keoghan later adds, “Obviously I’d love another crack. I’ve got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I’ve got to respect that…. I’ve got a few other things I’d love to bring.”

Barry Keoghan also says he would be excited to appear in a Joker spinoff or even the Arkham Asylum spin-off from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. He later adds, “Yeah, I hope so! I won’t say anymore…”

As Matt Reeves revealed that he will be meeting the new DC Bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran, many are expecting big announcements from the DCU. Since only The Batman sequel is confirmed by the director, we might get any major announcements later this month!

