Andrew Garfield, one of the industry’s finest actors and also the amazing Spider-Man, has been one of the most favorite fan characters. His performance was highly appreciated and fans still demand the third amazing Spider-Man movie. While Spider-Man: No Way Home witnessed all three Spider-Man together, many are still thinking about what happened to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in his universe post-Gwen Stacy’s death.

The romantic relationship between Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker and Emma Stones’ Gwen Stacy gave relationship goals for the audiences. The audience fell in love with their on-screen chemistry and were heartbroken after Gwen Stacy’s tragic death. A Sony executive associated with the movie has now shared some insights about the atmosphere on the day of filming the fateful scene and how Andrew Garfield ignored Emma Stones to get into the character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Direct, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 VFX Supervisor Jerome Chen reveals Andrew Garfield went into a dark mind space before filming the death of Emma Stones’ Gwen Stacy. “I remember when they were filming that scene, Andrew and Emma deliberately didn’t see each other for a week. Andrew [Garfield] said, ‘I don’t want to see you! When you come into that scene, you have to pretend like you are dead to me.”, explained the VFX Supervisor.

As it was difficult for Andrew Garfield to film the last scene, Emma Stones also revealed she could open her eyes to see Andrew Garfield as it was “heartbreaking” to see his face at that time.

TASM 2 VFX Supervisor reveals the atmosphere on the set was intense and everyone was quiet. “I just remember Andrew coming in and just crying uncontrollably. It was hours of that. That was grueling but powerful”, added the VFX supervisor.

Since many have been rooting for Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man to have a third movie and to be introduced again in the MCU, we never know whether that is a possibility. Many reports also say there has been word amongst Marvel Studios about bringing The Amazing Spider-Man back into the MCU.

Let us know what do you think about that? Do you think Andrew Garfield will get the Amazing Spider-Man movie or he will join the MCU?

Must Read: China Lifts Ban On Marvel Movies, Will It Help Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Be A Billion Dollar Film At The Worldwide Box Office?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News