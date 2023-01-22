Pop singer Beyonce enjoys a massive fanbase. She is loved and adored by many all across the globe. She is undeniably one of the greatest musicians of the current era with several hits in her kitty. Beyonce’s songs preach girl power and that’s one of the major reasons that she also enjoys a strong female fanbase and she never shies away from making bold choices.

Pop singer Beyonce grabbed a lot of headlines when she dropped her seventh solo album ‘Renaissance’. The album was leaked online before the release and later the singer called out the haters as well but it was the album’s artwork that remained the highlight. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when she posed almost n*de on a celestial holographic horse only covering her assets with objects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Beyonce unveiled the artwork of her seventh solo album Renaissance. The image showed the 40 -year -old mother of three adorable kids sitting on a celestial holographic horse, with objects covering her assets. The pop singer had shared the picture on Instagram. “Creating this album allowed me to place a dream and find to escape during a scary time for the world.” She further added, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music.”

Beyonce shared the artwork when the world was locked in their homes ( during the pandemic). Talking about the album, she further added, “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle Ha! And to feel as unique, strong s*xy as you are.”

For the unversed, only one song from the album, ‘Break My Soul’ has been released so far and very less is known about the upcoming songs. What do you think about Beyonce’s throwback picture let us know in the comments section below.

For more such Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Jack Sparrow’ Johnny Depp Once Recalled Being Hated By Former Disney Head Michael Eisner Who Said: “He’s Ruining The Pirates Of The Caribbean Series”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News