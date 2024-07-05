Michael Muhney’s portrayal of ruthless Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless” won over many soap fans. When the actor was fired from the role five years after stepping into Adam Newman’s shoes, fans were disappointed, to say the least. However, the reason behind his dismissal shocked fans.

During his five-year tenure, from 2009 to 2014, Michael Muhney, aka Adam Newman, kept viewers at the edge of their seats with several atrocious acts, including abducting Sharon Collins’ (Sharon Case) baby. However, his most reprehensible crime was perhaps causing Delia Abbott’s death.

Despite being one of the most hated characters in the soap, the actor endeared himself to fans who were captivated by his gripping performance. So naturally, the actor’s dismissal from The Young & The Restless devastated fans. However, shortly after, it was revealed Michael Muhney was fired due to an on-set sexual harassment allegation from co-star Hunter King, who played Summer Newman.

Fans of The Young and the Restless will know Michael Muhney played Hunter King’s uncle (Adam Neman) on the show for five years.

Shortly after Michael Muhney was fired in December 2013, TMZ reported that his co-star King told the producers that Muhney had groped her breasts on set without her consent. Hunter King, who is the sister of actress Joey King, reportedly told producers that Muhney made passes at her despite being 18 years older, prompting her to threaten to go to the police if Michael Muhney wasn’t fired from the show.

However, Michael Muhney denied the allegation. In an interview with HuffPost, Muhney stated he was probably let go due to his outspoken attitude on set.

He even came to Hunter King’s defense after fans allegedly swarmed her social media with “hateful tweets. In Hunter King’s defense in 2018, he posted: “Let me be absolutely clear: People sending hateful tweets to @HunterHaleyKing (Hunter King) about me must STOP. That internet rumor was FALSE. It never happened. She NEVER made those accusations. She’s a talented actress; let her do her job without this nonsense.”

However, many co-stars backed Hunter King without revealing why Michael was fired. Meanwhile, since leaving Young & The Restless, Michale appeared in a 2017 episode of “The Good Doctor” and more recently portrayed the role of Martin Haywood over four episodes in the Apple TV series “Truth Be Told.”

