Lee Jae-Wook and Kim Hye-Yoon reunited for a TV show recently after many years since their K-drama Extraordinary You. They featured in the recent episode of Fresh Off The Sea, and sparked conversations online because of their unmissable onscreen chemistry. A video clip went viral, which showed they were having a good time together. While the clip got a lot of attention, people joked about how Byeon Woo-Seok felt after watching this, as he and Hye-Yoon were in the drama, Lovely Runner.

However, apart from the positive opinions, their onscreen chemistry attracted a few netizens who ignited a debate because of Jae-Wook’s past relationship with Aespa’s Karina. There was fandom for the ex-couple who shipped them together with all their heart. So, when they announced their breakup, it left them disappointed and disheartened. Now, Jae-Wook and Hye-Yoon’s bond pushed them to share their opinions. Scroll to read more.

On X (previously known as Twitter) and TikTok, Lee Jae-Wook and Kim Hye-Yoon’s pictures went viral from Fresh Off The Sea. One of the users wrote on X, “I want a new kdrama with them as the main characters.” Another one commented on TikTok, “The way he adores and takes care of Hye-Yoon nothing has changed may their friendship last forever.”

Quiero un nuevo kdrama de ellos como protagonistas 😭😭😭😭😭 — alli 🌸 (@alli70422211) June 16, 2025

I have watched this way too many times….. somebody cast these two together in a well written drama with a solid team….제발! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🫰🏽🫰🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🩷🩷💗#KimHyeYoon #LeeJaeWook #이재욱 #김혜윤 pic.twitter.com/yLhVwGHL7U — Renee (@Aditiya_renee) June 16, 2025

While the international netizens focused on their cute friendship and bond, people from South Korea dissed the actor while referring to his past relationship with Aespa’s Karina. For those who don’t know, Lee Jae-Wook and Karina’s breakup was confirmed by Dispatch in 2024. On the Korean forum, Nate Pann, many shared their reactions against the Alchemy of Souls actor. One such netizen wrote as per Koreaboo, “Why did Lee Jae Wook date Karina though? There must’ve been plenty of other nice people out there.”

Others came to rescue and defend the star. One such fan wrote, “Seeing people still milking a dating rumor that’s over a year old, even left from mobile, really shows there must be nothing else to criticize Karina for. Seriously, every post about Karina is the same old stuff. It’s either personal attacks or dragging up dating rumors — nothing else lol.” Another one commented, “Why are all the replies so angry? There’s not even a single word criticizing Karina—it’s just a post complimenting Lee Jae Wook. They’ve already broken up anyway. When celebrities go public with relationships, they always end up being called someone’s ex throughout their careers. I get that fans might not like it, but I was surprised by the comments… It was acknowledged they broke up, so why is even a mention taken as an attack? It doesn’t seem like a big deal.”

Well, what are your opinions about it?

