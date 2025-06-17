There is a new spooky Korean drama in town, and you need to watch it! It has soul, it has comedy, it has intrigue, and a good share of tragedy too! The drama is none other than Oh My Ghost Clients starring Jung Kyung-ho, Seol In-na, and Cha Hak-yeon. This drama premiered on May 30 on MBC and is also available on Viu and Netflix for global viewers.

What Is The Plot Of Oh My Ghost Clients?

Oh My Ghost Clients follows No Mu-jin (played by Jung Kyung-ho), a labour attorney who is barely making ends meet. One day, he visited an industrial site with his sister-in-law Na Hui-ju (played by Seol In-ah) and a content creator named Ko Gyeon-u (played by Cha Hak-yeon).

At the site, he meets with an accident and signs a deal with a supernatural being to save himself. After signing the agreement, he begins to notice ghosts of dead labourers who lost their lives due to factory mishaps, unfair wages, and substandard security measures. He begins to solve the grievances of the dead and thus uncovers the harsh reality of the labour work.

Why You Should Watch Oh My Ghost Clients?

For starters, Oh My Ghost Clients delves deeply into the unfair means of acquiring cheap labour and settling legal matters via corruption. The drama also packs a good amount of comedy to balance out the harsh realities depicted in the drama. With six episodes aired so far, the drama has steadily gained a loyal fan following.

In addition to the lead trio, the drama also stars Tang Jung Sang (of Crash Landing on You fame) in a guest role. He was seen in the drama as Bodhisattva, a celestial being who helps Mu-jin. Anupam Tripathi, the Indian actor who shot to fame following his supporting role in Squid Game, was also seen in a minor role in the first two episodes of the drama. Kim Dae-myung, who stars in Hospital Playlist alongside Jung Kyung-ho, also appeared in the drama.

As per Asain Wiki the fifth episode of Oh My Ghost Clients recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent, whereas the sixth episode recorded an average 4.6 percent nationwide rating.

Netizens Reactions

Fans on X have also praised the actors for their performance and the drama for its tight and engaging narrative around labour laws, immigrant struggles, and a slice of life warmth through its stories. Here are a few reactions from the fans:

wish everyone could give #OhMyGhostClients a watch. so endearing and gives u hope. #누무사노무진 pic.twitter.com/ThG3FZ8C4F — eeyun (@wonsdouxlee) June 14, 2025

This got to be the most exhilarating case so far. Fighting for the rights of these custodians in a prestigious university? Live streaming is really the real deal to uphold justice! 😭#OhMyGhostClients #OhMyGhostClientsEp6 pic.twitter.com/bRlq4jvfHS — dran (@daheeverse) June 16, 2025

Thinking about how Mujin’s ghost clients can’t speak just like how they didn’t get the chance to speak up about how unjustly they were treated 💔#OhMyGhostClients#OhMyGhostClientsEp5 pic.twitter.com/b59bij42Rb — ɢʟᴀī˖˖˖ ❥ ᴷʸᵘⁿᵍᴴᵒ 👻 (@_aizspace) June 14, 2025

Goodbyes are usually sad and heartbreaking, but in this drama, with the clients leaving in peace, it is the most heartwarming part 🥹#OhMyGhostClients #OhMyGhostClientsEp6 pic.twitter.com/zyH2m8J2Kn — ɢʟᴀī˖˖˖ ❥ ᴷʸᵘⁿᵍᴴᵒ 👻 (@_aizspace) June 15, 2025

Episodes 7 and 8 of Oh My Ghost Clients will air on June 20 and June 21, respectively. The drama will conclude on June 28, after completing its 10-episode run.

