The 2021 Iowa State Fair is all set to resume after its first cancellation since World War II. The concert organisers have announced its lineup of Grandstand performances, which will be headlined by American country music singer Blake Shelton. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

The 28-time country music chart-topper will be accompanied by special guest Matt Stell. Shelton last performed on the Grandstand in 2008 with Tracy Lawrence. He is also known for his as a judge on the televised singing competitions Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs, and NBC’s The Voice.

Advertisement

According to Des Moines Register, Iowa State Fair has been rescheduled from last year’s fair due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $45-$90. Tickets may be ordered at IowaStateFair.Org or by calling 800-514-3849. Blake Shelton and Matt Stell will perform at 8 p.m. on August 13, 2021.

Apart from Blake and Matt, other artists in the line up include Sam Hunt with Kip Moore, The Beach Boys with Hanson, Styx with Tesla, Chris Stapleton with Nikki Lane, and Keith Urban with Russell Dickerson. The organisers of the 2021 Iowa State Fair said that all precautions will be taken as required, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton made his debut with the single “Austin” in 2001. It is worth pointing out that lead-off single from his self-titled debut album, “Austin” featured at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks when it was released. Furthermore, Shelton‘s second and third albums, 2003’s The Dreamer and 2004’s Barn & Grill, are gold and platinum-certified, respectively.

As of 2020, the singer has charted 40 singles, including 28 number ones, 17 of which were consecutive. He was also named Country Artist of the Year at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. He is also nominated for Grammy Award for nine-times.

What do you think of 2021 Iowa State Fair resuming after last years cancellation? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Eddie Redmayne – From Being Prince Williams’ Classmate To Being The Only Choice For Fantastic Beasts, 5 Facts About the Actor That’ll Shock You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube