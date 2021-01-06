Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost a year ago announced that they are stepping away from royal duties. The royal couple’s departure has changed the British Royal family forever. The Duchess of Sussex also may no longer be using her father’s family surname after she wasn’t listed as such on Archewell Audio.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a leap of faith which not only changes the royal family but the monarchy as well. The two will embark on a “progressive new role,” as the couple described it in their previous statement, which would also include earning their own income. It is believed to be a fresh start for the royal couple.

A source close to the couple has revealed to People Magazine, “It was always their dream to be financially independent and pay their own way.” As their dream is finally coming true, the source said, “The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation. Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and [19-month-old son] Archie with him was all he could have asked for.”

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has moved to the US, the source has revealed, both don’t regret their decision. The source has said to the publication, “Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don’t regret their move to the U.S. They love that they are able to focus on projects and causes that are important to them.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to have a 12-month review with the Palace after they decided to step away from royal duties. Their 12-month review period ends on March 31, but the latest report from Mirror Online claims that the couple won’t be able to travel from their new home in California to the UK due to the third lockdown imposed yesterday.

However, the report also claims that Prince Harry is expected to arrange a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in the coming weeks.

