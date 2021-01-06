Eddie Redmayne who plays the character of Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts is one of the most successful and talented English actors in the world. The ‘Danish Girl’ actor turns 39 today and on the same occasion, we bring you some unknown facts about him.

Advertisement

For the longest time in his career, he was overlooked until he won his first Oscar in 2015 for playing the role of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking.

Advertisement

Ever since then, he’s one actor who doesn’t need an introduction in the industry. Later JK Rowling signed Eddie Redmayne for the Fantastic Beasts trilogy with Warner Bros and there has been no looking back ever since.

Today, on his 39th birthday we bring you some unknown, interesting and shocking facts about the actor. Take a look:

The hottie was classmates with none other than Prince Williams at Eton College. In fact, the two were a part of the elite group at the school and played rugby together. Once during a conversation with Glamour, Redmayne spoke about Prince and said, “He’s a wonderful man. I always felt slightly sorry for him because everyone wanted to tackle the future king of England. He took all the hits.”

That would have been crazy. He was also classmates with Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston who plays Loki, Thor’s younger brother in MCU.

The Fantastic Beasts actor is colourblind. Well, sort of. When it comes to fashion, it’s his wife, Hannah Bagshawe who helps him.

Once in a conversation with GQ, Eddie revealed, “I almost feel like a bit of a fraud when I say I’m colourblind, because I see in color. [I have problems when], for example, I’m shooting a scene, and you have to hit a mark on the floor, and it’s a red marker on green grass. With my peripheral vision I haven’t got a chance. If I look down I can see the difference between the red and the green, but I don’t know how to explain it to people.”

We all know that Eddie Redmayne was a part of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter but what we do not know is that he auditioned for George Lucas’ Star Wars. Yes, you heard that right.

The Fantastic Beasts actor auditioned for the role of Kylo Ren in the Force Awakens but he messed it up thinking he was auditioning for Darth Vader and imitated him and well, the rest is history. Back in 2014, he admitted, “My Star Wars audition was pretty catastrophically bad. There’s this wonderful casting director called Nina Gold, who I absolutely love. I went in and did this scene and after seven times of trying to play a baddie [Gold] was like, ‘Got anything else, Eddie?’ I said, ‘Okay, that’s a childhood dream crushed.'”

Eddie Redmayne was the first and only choice to play the character of Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The producer of the film, David Heyman once revealed this in an interview with The Telegraph.

“From the outset, Eddie Redmayne was our first and only choice. Not only does he look as if he lives in 1926, but he has all the elements required to be Newt: he’s smart, funny, utterly British, and immensely sympathetic—even as an outsider more comfortable with his beasts than with people,” Heyman said.

The Danish Girl actor got his first Oscar for playing the character of Stephen Hawking in ‘The Theory Of Everything’ back in 2015. The legendary physicist was so impressed by his acting skills that he mailed the team of the film.

The director of the film, James Marsh revealed the same during a conversation with Variety and said, “He emailed us, and said there were certain points when he thought he was watching himself.” Well, it was indeed a goosebumps worthy performance by Redmayne!

We hope that you like the above-mentioned facts about Eddie Redmayne. A very happy birthday to this star!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Share A Romantic Kiss By With A Sunset’s Backdrop, See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube