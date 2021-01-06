You should never restrict yourself from expressing love for those close to you, and Catherine Zeta-Jones knows that. The 51-year-old actress took to social media and shared a picture smooching hubby Michael Douglas while enjoying some sun and sea.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary just a couple of months ago, and this picture is definitely couple goals.

Sharing a picture of her lips on Michael Douglas’, Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned her Instagram post, “I can express no kinder sign of love, than this kind kiss” William Shakespeare……. 💋” In it, Catherine is seen holding Michael’s face as they are lost in each other’s company. The actress wore her sunglasses in her hair, pushing her brunette locks back. She also wore multiple bracelets on her hand visible to us.

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas celebrated 20 years of togetherness in November. Celebrating the special day, Michael had even shared an audio clip recollecting how he met the actress after watching her 1998 film, Zorro. He had captioned the post, “Happy 20th Anniversary my darling! I love you always and forever @catherinezetajones ❤️ (Volume ⬆️) #20years.”

Zeta-Jones too celebrated their special day by sharing a video of pictures. She wrote, “20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Talking about not having a big party to celebrate the milestone Catherine Zeta-Jones has told PEOPLE, “Not that I’m a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we’re not doing that until we’re completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on.”

Aren’t these two just couple goals!

Just two weeks ago, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas became grandparents. Michael’s eldest son, Cameron Douglas, welcomed a baby boy with his longtime partner Viviane Thibes.

