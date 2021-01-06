Amber Heard is enjoying a lot of buzz lately. It begins with her controversial stay in Warner Bros extended franchise, Aquaman. Many feel that the actress should be ousted just like what happened with Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Apart from that, her dark fantasy miniseries, The Stand released last month.

Meanwhile, Johnny has been trying his hard to stop Amber’s counter lawsuit from going ahead in court. He has already witnessed a huge loss in the libel suit that has affected him personally, as well as, professionally. It is a $100 million case, which is again, a whopping sum to be paid!

In the latest hearing at the Virginia court, Amber Heard was allowed to take forward her counterclaims against Johnny Depp. “In light of the #MeToo Movement and today’s social climate, falsely claiming abuse would surely ‘injure [Ms. Heard’s] reputation in the common estimation of mankind. Therefore, this Court finds that the statements contain the requisite ‘sting’ for an actionable defamation claim,” declared judge Bruce D. White as published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Amidst it all, another Amber Heard statement is now going viral. During The Stand promotion, the Aquaman actress claimed that she’s good at making people believe in a villainous character.

In a Zoom call group interview, Amber was asked about moving from a dark fantasy like The Stand to Mera in Aquaman. The actress answered, “Both Nadina and Mera are totally different. What I seem to be really good at is getting an audience to believe in the villainous woman character! (laughs). Actually, in Aquaman, it was a bit of a departure for me to play someone who’s not using her womanly ways to bring evil to the world.

She continued, “But Nadine, on the other hand, is a character coming with a lot of psychological baggage. There’s a lot of preparation for frankly, how people behave when they have been groomed. Owning her journey was understanding people who come out of cults or those who have committed horrendous crimes. I talked to and read a lot of interviews and biographies with people who had been either kidnapped, brainwashed or otherwise indoctrinated into a cult and brought on to participate in crimes.”

Well, many are linking Amber Heard given reel life statement to her real-life story with Johnny Depp!

