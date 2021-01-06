The coronavirus pandemic and the safety guidelines to control its spread have affected the upcoming Grammy 2021 awards. The music award night, which was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, has now been postponed to March 14.

The Recording Academy and the network that will broadcast the show released a statement stating that the health and safety of those in the music community and people who help make the show is vital to them. Read their statement below.

The Recording Academy released a statement on Tuesday evening (EST) citing the reason behind rescheduling the Grammy 2021 date. Their statement read, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.”

Further, the Recording Academy and CBS – the network broadcasting the Grammy, said in the statement, “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.”

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,” they added. Concluding their statement, they wrote, “We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Keeping in mind the current scenario, the Grammys was already planning on a limited people show. They were nullifying an audience’s presence altogether, with only presenters and performers on-site during the show. The nominated artists too wouldn’t be allowed at the venue either.

Talking about the COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles County, the hospital system is over packed and Covid-19 patients are forced to wait in ambulances for hours until hospital beds open up. Owing to the same reason the production of The Ellen DeGeneres too was also recently postponed.

What are your thoughts on Grammy 2021 being postponed?

