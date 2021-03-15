63rd Grammy Awards were spectacular in so many ways. With Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift creating history, there was one more thing that stole the show for us. It was YouTuber Lilly Singh’s face mask that read ‘I Stand With Farmers’.

The farmers’ protests have been one of the biggest discussions of our country ever since August and they have been protesting at Delhi borders.

Sharing the picture on her official Twitter handle, Lilly Singh wrote, “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs”

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

That’s one powerful mask to wear. Fans were left in awe of Lilly Singh after she donned a facemask wearing such a powerful message.

A fan reacted to her post and commented, “Yes, look at her now. From YouTube videos to first Asian woman to host her own late night talk show, appearing in Hollywood films, launching her own production company and currently walking the red carpet at the Grammys.”

Another fan of Lilly Singh wrote, “The world is with the farmers but the government of the country, The media and the Bollywood celebrities are not ready to talk about it. #IStandWithFarmers thanks @Lilly”.

Swara Bhasker also shared Lilly’s picture on her official Twitter handle and applauding her act. The actress wrote, “@Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs”

Meanwhile, ever since Rihanna tweeted about farmers’ protest, the international media and celebrities have been talking about it too. Back in February, the Barbadian singer took to her Twitter account and shared a picture of farmers with a caption that read, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.

What are your thoughts on Lilly Singh’s face mask at the Grammy awards? Tell us in the comments below.

