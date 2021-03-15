Lizzo put the censors on red alert at the top of the Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday (21Mar21) when she let the ‘B’ word fly while presenting the night’s first honour.

The hip-hop star yelled out, “B**ch, I’m back!” as she took to the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles and immediately regretted it.

“Oh, I’m so sorry,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo also fumbled with the award envelope and asked a stagehand how to open it before she presented the night’s first honour for Best New Artist to a shocked Megan Thee Stallion. (KL/WN/KL)

Meanwhile, Beyonce made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (14Mar21) by becoming the most awarded singer ever.

The Crazy in Love superstar picked up four trophies at the prizegiving, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage collaboration with fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, taking her career tally to 28.

