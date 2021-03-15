Zayn Malik, who pretty much became a household name during his stint with the boy band One Direction, has been known for blasting the Grammys and those associated with it for their lack of transparency. With the awards being held a few hours ago, the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ took to social media and spoke about it once again.

The singer took to Twitter today (March 15) and once again blasted them. He added that the studio should be “honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL.”Read his entire tweet below.

Zayn Malik clapped back again at the Recording Academy on social media, writing, “.@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #f*ckthegrammys.”

.@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #fuckthegrammys — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 14, 2021

This tweet has garnered over 608K likes, with several fans dropping in their views on the same in the comments. One user wrote, “This isn’t about him being jealous this is about how the Grammys aren’t as diverse as they say they are. So many artists in the past have been robbed, it’s more so about what artists will bring them more views & money these days then actually recognising an artist for their work.”

This isn’t about him being jealous this is about how the Grammys aren’t as diverse as they say they are. So many artists in the past have been robbed, it’s more so about what artists will bring them more views & money these days then actually recognising an artist for their work. — Lauren Jones 🌻💛 (@Loz_Jonesxo) March 14, 2021

Another user also speaking in support of Zayn Malik’s view wrote, “1- they pushed bipoc dominated categories to pre-show 2- they have clear bias to certain artists, specially white ones 3- they lie about diversity 4- the awards are NOT based on quality cause mediocre white music get noms and wins & bipoc who deserve r snubbed again and again” While a third replied, “Omfg so true. They literally pushed the poc artists category first and not even getting their names right. The disrespect and audacity. Literally so disgusting.”

1- they pushed bipoc dominated categories to pre-show

2- they have clear bias to certain artists, specially white ones

3- they lie about diversity

4- the awards are NOT based on quality cause mediocre white music get noms and wins & bipoc who deserve r snubbed again and again — ᴮᴱ 🍊 (@sarasfilter) March 14, 2021

Omfg so true. They literally pushed the poc artists category first and not even getting their names right. The disrespect and audacity. Literally so disgusting — βetashell🐚 (@jhoflickers) March 14, 2021

they nominated bts for the clout and then moved their award category out to the pre-show and then didn’t award them. the best selling artist and album of 2020 worldwide. feels extremely racist to me, dk about y’all. — 🍊⁷ (@jeonboops) March 14, 2021

I don’t even listen to bts, but I agree. Sadly I had a feeling that they are not gonna win, it wasn’t the first time they used them like this :// I’m not a fan of them but I believe they don’t need a Grammy to be successful or to shine. — oui_oUi (@OuiMilczkurwa) March 14, 2021

Zayn malik went through a lot since the start of his career! from racism to food disorder, & ultimate image distribution from media outlets! He made those stuff empower him more, & be the person to speak & push towards justice in the music industry! so proud — m (@yoicarus) March 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time Zayn Malik has taken to social media and sounded off his views about the Grammys. Less than a week ago, Zayn tweeted (https://www.koimoi.com/hollywood-news/zayn-malik-blasts-grammy-awards-fk-them-everyone-associated-unless-you-shake-hands-or-send-gifts-theres-no-nomination-considerations/), “F*ck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.” In his following tweet, Zayn Malik wrote that his tweet wasn’t personal but a voice asking for inclusion and speaking about the lack of transparency in the nomination process.

Have you checked out who won what at Grammy 2021?

