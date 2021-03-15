Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated films, and apart from that, it is also a hotbed for speculations. There have been multiple reports, not all happy ones. From Ryan being upset with the studio to asking for more money, the rumour mill has been churning out some significant updates. Amid it is a piece of massive news, and this time it is a positive nod and brings a new member to the cast.

The Merc pad already stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and is in the pre-production stage. The movie has been in the making for a long time. If the latest reports are to go by, the Marvel Gods seem to have found the bad man for the movie. And hold your breath as we say this, it is none other than Jim Carrey. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Ever since the Marvel studios acquired Fox and with it came Deadpool, MCU head Kevin Feige and team have been contemplating Merc’s entry and inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just that, they are also taking all possible efforts to make it a successful affair and not letting fans of the franchise down due to the shuffle in studios.

While on that, seems like they have also decided to rope in the best of the stars, even to play the villain. As per We Got This Covered, Marvel’s heads are planning to bring in Jim Carrey as the baddie in Deadpool 3 and pitch him against Ryan Reynolds. There is no confirmation from either side and no further details about his character and plot out as of yet. But the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 has been in the news for various reasons. The first one last week was that Ryan Reynolds is not happy with the studio’s decisions for the film. Reportedly the actor was upset with them thinking a lot about censorship and protecting their image, considering Merc is an R Rated vehicle. The second was that the actor has asked for a higher remuneration than he was already being paid.

