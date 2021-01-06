Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines for some time now regarding trouble in their married lives. The latest coming in is that the reality TV star has enlisted the services of celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, to manage her affairs.

If this is true and the split is having sooner than we expected, let’s look at what’s on the line in this high profile separation. From real estates in multiple locations to a car collection and millions in their ventures – the amount we are talking about is not in millions but billions.

As per a Daily Mail report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have multiple properties at different locations. As per the site, the couple has a $105 million real estate profile. The first one we are talking about is the couple’s 15,667-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Brought in 2014 for $20m and with another $20m renovating done, the family moved into it in 2018. Kris Jenner once said this property was easily worth $60 million. The couple also spent $2.9m on a nearby property in November 2019.

In September 2019, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought a $14m Wyoming ranch spanning 1400 acres. This farm houses livestock worth close to $300k. A little later, Kanye bought Bighorn Mountain Ranch for $14.495 million. This property measures 6,713 acres and is located less than 100 miles from the Wyoming one.

The site also stated that in August, reports of Kanye West was eyeing the Double Doc Ranch in Wyoming as well.

As per reports, in 2018, Kanye bought Kim Kardashian a $14m condo in Faena House on Miami Beach as a Christmas present. They also owned a 9,000 square-foot Bel Air mansion they purchased for $11m. But in 2017 they sold the house for $17.8m.In 2017, Kim bought a $1.6m condo in Miami but later sold it for $3.5m.

Next on the list of their billion-dollar divorce list is Kanye West’s $90 million music career. Kanye is one of the most acclaimed and biggest-selling artists of the past two decades. The winner of 21 Grammy Awards, a Billboard Artist Achievement Award, three Brit Awards for Best International Male Solo Artist and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, he topped Forbes’ 2020 Highest Paid Musician List with $170M, His own recorded music and publishing rights are worth at least $90 million.

Next on the list is their car collection. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have cars worth a $3.8 million. West four-wheelers include a Lamborghini Gallardo – worth between $180,000 to $209,000, an Aston Martin DBS, a Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss worth $1.06 million, a super-rare $500, 000 Mercedes SLR McLaren, a $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador gifted by Kim.

While the rapper is into exotic cars, Kim Kardashian has classic luxury models. She owns a $270,000 Bentley Continental GTC and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The reality star loved to customize them from Platinum Motorsport.

Earnings from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian earned a whopping $4.5m per season as the executive producer and star of the hit reality show. And the show ran for 14 seasons over 20 years.

As per reports, The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently developing international content to air on Hulu in the States and through Star abroad. This content will involve Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall.

Next in the list of the billions the couple own is Kim Kardashian’s multi-million dollar business ventures. Forbes estimates Kim’s fortune to be $900m. In 2014, she launched the mobile game app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and it made $1.6 million in the first five days after its release. In 2015, she released her own range of Kimojis.

The bulk of her wealth comes from her KKW Beauty company. In 2019, the brand raked in $100 million, and she gained $200 million by selling a 20 per cent stake in the company. Her SKIMS shapewear is also worth millions -$5 million to be exact.

Kanye West’s Yeezy. According to Forbes, Yeezy, which was launched with Nike in 2009 and then brought to Adidas in 2013, was valued at $3 billion by the Bank of America in 2019. West is the brand’s sole owner.

Well, this divorce is definitely going to be grabbing more eyeballs and headlines! An official statement regarding the split and divorce is still awaited from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

