While there are iconic movies, there are dog movies. And who doesn’t love movies that have dogs? We are often moved to tears by dog movies that stay in our heart forever. If you think your dog was the best thing that ever happened to you, then watch these Hollywood dog movies.

So here are the best Hollywood dog movies to watch if you are a dog lover. Some of you may have watched some of the movies, and some you may watch after reading this.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

This 2009 American drama film is the adaptation of the 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari. The film tells the story of how an abandoned pup gets adopted by a professor and becomes an indispensable part of his life. It becomes an everyday ritual for the dog to wait for his master at the train station. And one day the professor doesn’t return, but the dog continues to wait. The situation leaves everyone teary-eyed.

Marley and Me

Jennifer Anniston and Owen Wilson starrer is one of popular Hollywood movies. The film revolves around the uncontrollable funny Golden Retriever, and how he becomes an integral part of the family.

A Dog’s Purpose

This American comedy-drama adventure film was released in 2017. The film follows the story of a dog, who reincarnating again and again only to understand the real purpose of his life. The film will make you fall in love with the dog and leave you sobbing your eyes out. No other dog movie has ever made me feel this way.

Beethoven

This 1992 film stars Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt as George and Alice Newton, respectively. It is the first instalment of the Beethoven film series. The film tells the story of a family who adopts a dog in spite of the father’s resistance. Even though the dog helps the family in numerous instances, he also falls into trouble several times. However, the twist comes when the family vet, Dr Varnick, wants to use him as a subject for his deadly experiments. The film is one of the classic dog-lover movies.

101 Dalmatians

This 1996 American comedy-adventure film is the live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film of the same name. The film will make you hate Cruella De Vil more than any person you have hated. And when she suffers at the paws of Dalmatians at the end you will jump in joy. Moreover, the sight of 101 Dalmatians will sure to make you go aweee!

So which of these films have you watched or planning to watch? Let us know in the comments.

