International Dog Day: From Tuffy To Entertainment & Pluto, These 'Filmy' Doggies Played An Important Role In The Narrative

Humans and dogs share a special relationship, and that’s why dogs are man’s best friends. Bollywood makers too agree with this point and many films over the years have captured the purity of their relationship.

Today, on International Dog Day, a day dedicated to appreciating the four-legged companions, we bring you 5 Bollywood movies that will be incomplete without their pet doggie. In these movies, dogs have played a significant part in the main storyline of the film.

Moti – Bol Radha Bol

In the 1992 drama, Kishen Malhotra (Rishi Kapoor) is faced with enemies insides the family wanting to take away his property with the help of his look-alike. The movie beautifully showed how dogs are one of the most loyal companions of man and can never go wrong in identifying their real masters.

Tuffy – Hum Apke Hain Koun

Who doesn’t remember the 1994 film Hum Apke Hain Koun? There is no doubt that this hit musical romance would be incomplete without the white Pomeranian dog Tuffy. Not only was he a fair *cough* umpire during the family’s cricket games, but he also played a pivotal role in giving Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) a happy ending.

Bhidu – Chillar Party

This 2011 children’s film presents the story of a group of kids living in a society called Chandan Nagar who join hands to save a stray dog from being picked up by animal control. The fight to keep Bhidu safe in Chillar Party spoke of the bond of friendship between dog and humans.

Entertainment – Entertainment

This 2014 film, starring Akshay Kumar, was another league altogether. The film showed how a man loved his dog so much that he left his wealth worth millions to the four-legged beast upon his death. The loyalty of the pawed animals was heartwarming to see on the big screen.

Pluto – Dil Dhadakne Do

In this 2015 comedy-drama, Pluto the family dog (voiced by Aamir Khan) narrates the story of the Mehra family. Even though the family members don’t agree with each other, they all shared an amazing bond with him. We definitely would have wanted anyone else telling us this story, would you?

Who is your favourite doggie in Bollywood films? Let us know in the comments below.

