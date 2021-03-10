Zayn Malik Blasts Grammy Awards: "F**k Them & Everyone Associated, Unless You Shake Hands Or Send Gifts There's No Nomination Considerations"

Zayn Malik has joined the growing list of stars who have taken aim at the Grammys bosses, insisting the awards show has little to do with talent.

As Recording Academy officials prepare for this year’s prizegiving on Sunday (14Mar21), the former One Direction star has revealed he has never been a fan of music’s big night or the people behind the scenes.

In a surprise tweet, new dad Zayn Malik blasts: “F**k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

It isn’t clear what prompted Zayn Malik’s attack, but it comes after Grammy bosses were hammered by critics for failing to honour The Weeknd with a single 2021 nomination, despite his stellar 2020, during which he broke chart records with his album After Hours and single Blinding Lights, which this week chalked up a full year in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

The Canadian star previously took aim at Grammy bosses after his nominations snub, writing: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Zayn later admitted he was “blindsided” by the snub. (KL/WNTWT/LOT)

