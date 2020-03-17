From Roma To Shoplifters – 5 Foreign Language Films For You To Watch On Netflix!

2020 Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards said, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” The power of cinema has transcended borders brought the world together. Watching foreign language films is no longer a taboo, so we at Koimoi bring you 5 foreign language films that have spoken to the masses needless of the language barrier. Also, all 5 are available on Netflix!

Roma

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Roma is a part Spanish part Mixtec film that is inspired by the real event that the director had witnessed. The film talks about his childhood made Libo but named Cleo in the film. The film is a meditation and one like you might have never seen before. Excelling in all the departments including camera, dialogues, acting and production, Roma went on to win three Oscars including Best Foreign Language Film, Director and Cinematography

Capernaum

What happens when a child is born in a family that is a disaster in a country that is already in turmoil. Amharic film Capernaum is where a young boy files a case against his parents for bringing him to this world. The film traces his journey from being a part of an abusive family to witness the harsh realities of the world and yet keeping intact his innocence that is fast disappearing.

Shoplifters

What defines a family? Bloodline? Bond? Or a sheer connection, be it any crime? Shoplifters is a story about a family that is pieces of different puzzles put on a board where they don’t belong to. These are shoplifters, they teach their kids the same but at heart, they have the feeling of inclusion. Though in Japanese, Shoplifters will connect you to the emotion that runs throughout strong. Enter their messed up world with open arms.

Train To Busan

South Korean film Train To Busan talks about the father-daughter relationship in the never spoken about before way. Set amidst a zombie outbreak, this is a story of a father taking his daughter from Seoul to Busan. His suffering to keep both of them safe, to make sure that his daughter survives and the quest to keep the humanity in him intact is what will hit you hard.

Blue Is The Warmest Colour

This is a story of coming out like no other. The process is not just about accepting your desire, it is also about making peace with yourself. A film that demands your attention from the very first scene tells you the story about Adele’s evolution from a girl to a woman. Watch it for the charm that her love holds and the power that it gives.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!