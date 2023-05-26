The Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded affair and saw some of the top actors and personalities from cinemas across the globe walk its red carpet and showcase their films. Among these stars was Hollywood A-list celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio. While he was earlier seen for the premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, he was also present at the festival last night.

As per reports, the ‘Titanic’ star arrived at the amfAR Cannes gala – in the South of France late Thursday night with his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, as his date. The actor’s painting was sold for a whooping sum at the event, and his mother lovingly captured it all on camera. Read on for details.

As reported by Variety, at 11:30 pm on Thursday, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived at the amfAR Cannes gala through the back entrance to the glitzy charity auction he missed for several years. This time he came with a date – his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken. And tried going incognito by wearing a baseball to the black-tie event. While there, he witnessed celebrities bidding hundreds of thousands of dollars on different items, including lavish pieces of art, vacations and even a car.

As per the site, around midnight, the charity – devoted to raising money for AIDS research unveiled a one-of-a-kind portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio. As per the auctioneer, Damien Hirst had been commissioned to paint the ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ star. The painting was sold to a private collector, who donated it back to amfAR to allow someone else to hang Leo in their living room.

As per the report and media available on social media, Leo’s mom stood up with her phone to film all the rich people fighting over a portrait of her son. She looked ecstatic as the final bid of EUR 1.2 Million (Rs 10.6 Cr) was called.

Check out Leo’s painting and his mom recording the moment here:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom (in yellow) excitedly takes video on her phone as a Damien Hirst portrait of her son is auctioned off for 1.2 million euros at amfAR #Cannes2023. pic.twitter.com/mAnCYMVkX0 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 25, 2023

Emceed by Queen Latifah, the amfAR Cannes gala also saw Eva Longoria, James Marsden, Tobey Maguire and others in attendance. Besides the EUR 1.2 Million painting of Leonardo DiCaprio, the event also saw the auction of white-gold Chopard earrings ($300,000), several gowns by designers like Versace, Prada, Chanel, Balmain, Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton totalling $650,000 and a stainless steel-glass sculpture by artist Anthony James from the Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ($270,000) and also an Aston Martin sports car ($1.6 million).

