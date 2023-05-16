Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is winning hearts on the Internet after she shared a clip of hers on Instagram wearing a colourful saree and rocking a stunning henna tattoo on her newly-shaved head. Social media users were quick to shower praises on the actress claiming that’s how cultural appreciation is done. Scroll down to know the details.

Lupita is an acclaimed Hollywood star who won an Oscar for her role in ’12 Years A Slave’. She was last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actress had recently shared her new bald look with her social media fans but using her shaved head as a canvas clearly left the netizens impressed.

Lupita Nyong’o, who enjoys more than 10 million followers on Instagram shared a short video where she can be seen posing for the camera in her fresh look. The actress got decked up to attend an Indian wedding and for the same, she sported a colourful pink, red, and yellow saree. She completed her look with gold chandelier earrings, and a smoky eye with a berry lip. Lupita elevated her look with an intricate jagua tattoo design on her shaved head.

In the video, the 40-year-old actress can be seen turning around with folded hands and later twirling in her saree. While sharing a close look of her Indian ensemble, Lupita captioned the post as, “When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we USE WHAT WE GOT to HONOR & CELEBRATE!” while using the hashtag “#BaldieBrigade.”

Take a look:

The henna tattoo design for Lupita Nyong’o was created by New York-based, self-taught henna artist Sabeen Marghoob. Social media users were quick to react to Lupita’s Indian look. One user stated, “I applaud this, multiple layers of culture baked in here.”

Another user shared, “Oooo I’ve gotta try the henna on my head one day too!! Love this!!” The next one dubbed her, “Rani Lupita,” as one said, “Y’all see this?! THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL CULTURAL APPRECIATION.”

The next one commented, “Cultural appreciation! Nailed it.” Another stated, “What a beautiful work of art!!!!! You carry it well from head to toe!!! The saree looks gorgeous on you! Now it’s time to show them that you can dance bangra or Bollywood dance.”

One user concluded, “Ah you look gorgeous bald and with henna and a sari. One of the most elegant way to dress.”

Lupita Nyong’o had recently gone bald sharing the post on Instagram writing, “Happy without hair!” She earlier rocked a buzz cut.

