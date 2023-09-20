Jawan Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan starrer remains unaffected and how! Ever since it hit the big screens on September 7, it has been the undisrupted runner for almost two weeks now.

The film will soon complete two weeks of its release at the box office. However, until now the film remains undisrupted. This week, the audience will be divided as two films are slated to hit the big screens. Scroll down to know to how much it earned on Day 14.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has seen a slight dip on the 14th day of its release. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has minted around Rs 10-12 crore* as it almost ends the 2nd week. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 467.59-469.56 crore*. For the unversed, it collected Rs 12.90 crore yesterday, making it a total of Rs 457.69 crore within a span of 13 days. The film seems to be taking a marginal decline with time. However, nothing seems to move Jawan.

This week, Fukrey 3 and Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family are slated for release but both the films are unlikely to affect its collection even after two weeks.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Sanya Malhotra spoke at length about her character Dr Eeram and told us, “It was very different this time. But at the same time, I did feel that heaviness after doing those scenes. But that is what Atlee sir is a pro at. He’s pro at making you feel these emotions as an actor and an audience. So when Eeram or Leher or Kalki in that farmer’s story when she cries all the other people also cry with her. So I think that’s the power of Atlee sir and his amazing director and his solid vision for the film.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

