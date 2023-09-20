Shah Rukh Khan has turned the nation into a film buff with Jawan roaring at the box office and bringing back the good luck charm to the Bollywood film industry. In just 13 days, the film entered the 500 crore club in India, becoming the Khan’s second film to do so after Pathaan.

After Pathaan and Gadar 2’s 500 crore leap, SRK has given Bollywood its fastest film to enter the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. The Atlee film has secured a spot in the prestigious club in just 13 days, beating Pathaan’s achievement of the same feat in 22 days.

Jawan was released on Janmashtami and, after the historic opening week, it got another boost during the second weekend. Opening at 75 crores in India, it swiftly made its way towards the 300 crore club just after the weekend collections. The film collected 286.16 crores in the four-day weekend.

However, while Jawan takes pride in being the fastest Bollywood film to enter the 500 crore club, it still stays behind the South Indian biggies ruling the list as he settles for the fourth spot.

Check out the list of Indian films entering the 500 crore club at the Indian box office and the number of days taken to achieve this rare feat.

Baahubali 2 – 7 Days RRR – 8 Days KGF 2 – 8 Days Jawan – 13 Days Pathaan – 22 Days Gadar 2 – 23 Days

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to have two films in the 500 crore club, while SS Rajamouli is the only director with two films in the club.

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, currently stands at 511.04 crores in India after 13 days. The film is still refusing to slow down at the box office and is expected to put some unreal numbers in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

