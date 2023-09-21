Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan continues to enjoy its glorious run at the box office. Before pressing the weekend accelerator, the film is doing really well on weekdays of the second week as it has managed to stay above the 10 crore mark. Even today, i.e. day 15, looks to be a good day in the making as the film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets through advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

In the post-pandemic era, we’re witnessing SRK’s 2.0 version. Shading off his romantic image, the superstar has taken the route of mass action entertainers and the audience is totally loving his new avatar. First Pathaan and this Atlee directorial, both films crossing the 500 crores at the Indian box office, proves Khan has been liked for his massy characters.

Coming back to day 15 advance booking, Jawan, for the first time, has come below the 2 crore mark as the film has amassed 1.98 crores gross for its second Thursday (excluding blocked seats, inclusive of all languages). It comprises over 1 lakh tickets being already sold across the country. Ahead of the third weekend, this number is still impressive and ensures another good day is on the cards.

Jawan might remain above the 10 crore mark today too, with over-the-counter ticket sales boosting the business. Tomorrow, it might come below 10 crores, but that’s nothing to worry about as Saturday and Sunday would surge exponentially yet again.

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at 511.04 crores net in India and 907.54 crores gross globally after 13 days.

