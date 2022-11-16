The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed a cheating case registered against actor Sunny Leone (Karanjit Kaur Vohra) and her husband Daniel Weber. Acting on a petition filed by the couple and their employee, the court stayed the case and all further actions related to it.

As per reports, the actress approached the court to quash the case registered against her by the crime branch on a complaint alleging that she had cheated organisers of an event after receiving advance payment in Kochi three years ago. After admitting her plea, the single bench of justice Ziyad Rahman stayed all proceedings till the disposal of the petition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complainant had alleged that despite paying Sunny Leone lakhs of rupees to appear and perform in events, she did not show up. A native of Perumbavur in Kochi, M Shiyas, had filed a complaint with the then director general of police Loknath Behra and later he had directed the crime branch to investigate the matter. After the complaint surfaced, Sunny told police officials that she was ready to attend the function or return the money but the organisers’ indifferent attitude delayed it. She was questioned twice in relation to the compliant later.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the couple alleging commission of offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Their plea also pointed out that the complainant had also moved a civil suit with the same allegations which was dismissed by a Magistrate Court in July 2022 for want of evidence.

Therefore, they sought to quash the proceedings against them.

In February 2021, single-judge Justice Ashok Menon had granted the trio interim protection from arrest on their applications seeking anticipatory bail.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Done Selecting Names For Their Baby Girl & It Has A Connection To Rishi Kapoor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News