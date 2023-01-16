Most people know Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from the X-Men movies. By donning Wolverine’s character, Hugh Jackman had entered the world of Marvel, and since then, he has been reprising the role. The X-Men movie franchise has its own fanbase, and the character that caught everyone’s attention was Wolverine. However, it wasn’t so easy for Hugh to snatch up the role as the production heads were fully convinced to cast him for a reason. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For the unversed, there were reports and speculations that Hugh has been thinking to retire as Wolverine, but the actor gave a surprise to all of his fans by returning on the screens as Wolverine in the Deadpool 3 movie.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will mark its 10th year in 2024. When we say Wolverine, you picture Hugh Jackman in it (that much of a grab he has over the character). However, he didn’t get the part right away. He had to give seven auditions, and still the production heads weren’t convinced by it as the Wolverine has a height of 5ft 5 inch, and he is 6ft 2 inch.

Recalling how he got Wolverine, in an interview with Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Hugh Jackman shared, “I did about seven auditions […] and then I went to see the head of productions and when we were talking, he said, ‘You know, there’s just one problem and I hope the fans don’t have a problem with this because the character is meant to be 5 ft 5 in.’ And I said, ‘Tom, it’s gonna be absolutely fine. Don’t worry about a thing.’”

While talking about it, Hugh simultaneously started to walk and hobble around to show how he tried to convince the production heads while trying to visibly look shorter. Then, he claimed, “After a while, they just gave up on that.” And to make this whole thing work Hugh had to walk barefoot and other actors had to use “boxes and planks.”

Check out the YouTube video where Hugh Jackman can be seen showing Chris Wallace how he convinced the production heads:

Well, we can’t wait to watch Hugh Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 along with Ryan Reynolds. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

