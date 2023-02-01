James Gunn has finally announced the DC universe slate and its upcoming projects. With the new Superman project, ‘Superman Legacy’ being announced, the DC co-boss also revealed Henry Cavill was never considered to be the Superman in the DCU. We wonder, what about his cameo and the announcement during the Black Adam’s release?

The world was shocked and fans were heartbroken when Henry Cavill announced his retirement as Superman. On the other hand, James Gunn’s announcement of rebooting the franchise received fans’ backlash. With the much-awaited DCU project announcements, James Gunn once again commented on Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman. Read on to find out what he has to say!

During a press conference, James Gunn revealed there was no “deal” to bring back Superman for another movie. “Also important to say that Henry Cavill was not fired. Henry was just not hired to be Superman in the Superman movie. There was never a deal there for another movie”, said James Gunn.

At the same press event, James Gunn announced his Superman reboot project, ‘Superman Legacy’ which will follow a story about Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. There has been no further announcement regarding the Superman project and no actor has been announced to play the role.

Many actors have been rumored to replace Henry Cavill and take on the role of the new Superman in the new DCU slate. As James Gunn is writing the script of the movie, it is not confirmed whether he will be directing the reboot.

While we may never see Henry Cavill donning the iconic red-and-blue suit, we wish to see him join DCU in a new capacity. James Gunn teased earlier that he might look at a different character for Henry Cavill in the new DCU. As the year moves forward, we are looking forward to what more announcements we might get to hear from the DC’s boss.

