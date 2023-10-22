The second season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ left the internet divided into two – Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah. The Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Lola Tung starrer gave us many swoon-worthy moments along the bittersweet ride, and we just cannot wait to watch what the third and final season has for us in store.

Now, talking about Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, the Fisher brothers amass a huge fan following on social media, courtesy of their impressive looks, and dear Belly, we get it now why are you two-minded over this duo! Every other reel on our Instagram feed is either about Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) or Conrad (Chris Briney). Yes, we know it’s the algorithm.

Recently, we stumbled upon a Conrad reel, which featured a beautiful montage – comparing Chris Briney to young Leonardo DiCaprio, mentioning how the two bear an uncanny resemblance, and now we cannot unsee it.

The video begins with the text – ‘Young Leo DiCaprio and Chris Briney Being Twins!!’ – and follows a series of pictures featuring the Titanic actor and The Summer I Turned Pretty fame dressed up in similar outfits. The ones where both Leo and Chris have donned a three-piece suit, including a black blazer and pants paired with a white shirt and a bow, had us confused, unable to differentiate between the two.

Netizens also had similar thoughts as we peeked into the comment section, with many saying that they have been saying it for a long time.

“The face recognition on my Google photos thought they were the same person,” one netizen said.

“Very similar! The main difference is eyebrow thickness and hair color dirty blond vs dark brown,” an eagle-eyed user said.

Another user said, “They are pretty much identical but I’m sorry this will piss a lot of people but I’m team Conrad do…

A few netizens also, meanwhile, pointed out how Leo is the hotter one – who will never be replaced by a young actor even in a million years.

“Leo is always finer, but I legit thought the first two photos were the same people, and Chris is still too fine,” a netizen commented.

A user asserted, “I couldn’t tell when the photos switched people.”

“Now I see it,” mentioned a user, pointing at the eerie resemblance – before adding, “Leo is the hot one.”

“IDK maybe Chris will age better LMAO,” another netizen joked.

An Instagrammer declared, “Young Leo is so much hotter!!!!!”

“Leo is always finer, but I Legit thought the first two photos were the same people, and Chris too is still fine,” commented another user.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Briney are Hollywood heartthrobs, but a generation apart. We would be willing to pay to watch these two in a single frame. How about you?

