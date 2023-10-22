Ryan Reynolds has a thing for superheroes and while one cannot imagine any other actor playing the role of Deadpool it appears he would have played another superhero if he had not failed a movie audition. Ryan has been earlier part of DC, where he played the role of Green Lantern, but did you know he also auditioned to play Superman many moons ago? Yes, the actor, in a recent interview, spilled the beans on the same. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for Deadpool 3 which will also star his close pal Hugh Jackman. The latter will be reprising the role of Wolverine. Speaking of Ryan, the actor faced a lot of criticism earlier for his Green Lantern role in 2011. The only best part about it was him meeting his now-wife Blake Lively on the set.

Circling back to Ryan Reynolds auditioning for Superman, according to BuzFeed Celeb, the Marvel star once tried to get a role of the DC hero at the beginning of his career. While appearing on a segment for Buzzfeed Celeb with actor Robert McElhenny, Ryan shared, “I auditioned for Superman,” adding, “It was the one that Nicolas Cage almost ended up doing, I didn’t make it to the director’s stage.” The Red Notice star added, “I auditioned for Superman 18 years ago, whatever that iteration was, 15 years ago.” Ryan also shared that it was even before Brandon Routh took on the Superman role in 2006 with Superman Returns.

Take a look:

Robert McElhenn too spilled the beans while talking about failed auditions, revealing that he once auditioned for the role of Anakin Skywalker for the Star Wars Prequel trilogy. However, he did not get the role for a bizarre reason.

“I remember them telling to me that it won’t work as he doesn’t have blue eyes,” recalled McElhenny adding that they could have simply changed the color of his eyes with special effects.

Speaking of Ryan Reynolds, the actor got lucky with Deadpool despite receiving severe backlash for his disastrous Green Lantern role. Interestingly, Ryan has himself made fun of his role on many occasions.

