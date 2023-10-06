Kim Kardashian used to prank men using a s*x hotline when she was a teenager.

The 42-year-old reality superstar revealed that she and her sister Kourtney, 44, would go to a local mall when they were growing up and use the phone to contact random men though an adult hotline only to stand them up and take random photos of them.

Speaking on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said: “We would talk to these guys, we were like 15, and then they would be like, ‘Ok, yeah. Meet me at Blockbuster at the mall’.

Kim Kardashian added, “We’d see the poor guy, stand him up, and we’d take a Polaroid. We had a book of Polaroids of these guys that we would stand up at the mall.”

The SKIMS founder then got in touch with her sister to see if she could remember the hotline she used and after Kourtney recited the number from memory, Kim decided to give them a call.

A voice could be heard saying: “This is [censored], where naughty is nice” and Kim was connected to a random man via the chatline.

Kim said: “Hi, this is Samantha” and learned that the stranger lived in Ventura County but could not get his name.

The reality star then hung up the phone but was seen jotting down the number for future reference.

Their younger sister Khloe, 39, was the first to alert bosses of the Hulu reality show that Kourtney and Kim would spend their days at the Westfield Century City mall as she was seen amid the construction of her Good American store at the shopping complex.

She said: “You should ask Kourtney and Kim; they used to call 1-900 numbers and ask gentlemen to meet them here!”

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Is Not Getting Back With Tristan Thompson After His ‘F*cked Up’ Cheating Habits Despite His Regrets, Asks “Why Would You Have Treated Me This Way?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News