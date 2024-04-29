Korean shows, music, and artists have made a special place in everyone’s hearts over the past few years. Their fanbases have rapidly grown in the shows and movies space mainly due to the complex and beautiful storylines. The list of 2024 Power Celebrities has been recently revealed. From the beloved BTS members to BLACKPINK gals, the list has all the popular Korean celebs based on their work as actors and music artists. Keep scrolling for more.

BLACKPINK is one of the most famous K-pop bands of the current times, and it has four members – Jisoo, Jenny, Lisa, and Rose. On the other hand, BTS is a boy band comprising seven members – Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, and V. The individual members have their own fans, and the band’s fans are known as ARMY. BLACKPINK fans are called BLINKS.

Forbes Korea has published this list of 2024 Power Celebrities, and as per that, BLACKPINK leads the chart for their worldwide fame. The list has forty names, including Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin, and more. Fans are happy that the K-Pop girl band is at the top, while BTS boys Jimin and Jungkook are in the top 10. Kpop Charts shared the complete list on their X handle, and taking to the comment section, fans are expressing their happiness over it.

In the post’s comment section one of the BLACKPINK fans wrote, “BLACKPINK BIGGEST GIRL GROUP AND MOST POWERFUL KOREAN CELEBRITY YASSS.”

Another stated, “OH BLACKPINK POPULAR QUEENS.”

One Jimin fan expressed, “Jimin at #7 even when he is in military oh the it boy for a reason.”

A NewJeans fan wrote, “very proud of newjeans, they’ve only been in the kpop industry for 2 years but their influence is incredible, they will always grow in the future.”

“Oh Blackpink you will always be famous,” added another.

Followed by, “Jimin ended all these khia with easy as he should be.”

One fan wrote, “POWER KING PARK JIMIN. KING OF KPOP JIMIN.”

For the unversed, Jimin is at number 10, and Jungkook is at number 9. Unfortunately, the True Beauty star, Cha Eun Woo, is in the 11th position. Check out the complete list and the reactions to it here:

2024 Forbes Korea ‘Power Celebrity 40’: 1. BLACKPINK

2. Son Heung Min

3. NewJeans

4. Kim Minjae

5. Lim Young Woong

6. Lee Jung Hoo

7. JIMIN

8. Lee Kang In

9. JUNGKOOK

10. IVE

11. Cha Eunwoo

12. Jang Min Ho

13. Lee Sang Min

14. DEX

15. Ahn Eun Jin

16. Lee Chan Won

17. Kim Ho… pic.twitter.com/3kDNczsLyX — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) April 29, 2024

