Couple On The Backtrack In Hindi: Son Ho-jun & Jang Na-ra’s K-Drama Sensation To Premier In Hindi? Here’s Everything We Know!

If you could, would you want to travel back eighteen years? People want to go back in time and fix the most regrettable decisions they have ever made. Choi Ban Do (Son Ho-jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na-ra)’s Couple On The Backtrack, also known as Go Back Couple, is a story about the same theme. The hit Korean Drama is now coming to the screens near you and in Hindi!

In Couple On the Backtrack, the story goes as follows: Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo were married after meeting in college. They nearly bit each other’s heads off when they got married at the young age of 24. They were disappointed when they realized, after eighteen years of marriage, that their love for each other had waned. In order to prevent repeating their mistakes, they wished to go back in time to when they first met.

However, a mysterious event sends them back in time to their college days, giving them a chance to rediscover themselves and their love for each other. As they navigate their younger selves and lives, surrounded by family and friends, they confront the choices that led them to where they are today and strive to make better decisions for their future.

Th viral K-drama hit is premiering on Zee Cafe soon. India has a booming market and a deep love for K-Pop & K-Dramas. The narrative of Couple On the Backtrack explores themes of love, redemption, and second chances. As the characters navigate through their past and present relationships.

This K-drama is well known for its complex storylines. It’s thrilling characters and surprising turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It makes for an engaging watch because it deftly combines mystery, drama, and romance.

After a successful stint on OTT, the K-Drama is all set to enthrall viewers as it premiers on Zee Cafe and will also be available in Hindi. On April 29, tune in to Zee Cafe and let Couple on the Backtrack transport you to a place where love has no boundaries, starting at 7 PM, K-Dramas fans know where to pull up with their skincare and snacks.!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Han So Hee Dropped By Major Brands Amid Dating Scandal With Ryu Jun Yeol – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News