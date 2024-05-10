The Fall Guy has successfully managed to keep the audience entertained with its amazing action and comedy sequences. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The jokes about the movie started with the Barbenheimer collaboration as Ryan was a part of Barbie, and Emily starred in Oppenheimer. These movies clashed in theatres last year and were the most talked about.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer is a tribute to all the stuntmen who risk their lives to perform the breathtaking and high-octane action sequences. It helps one understand what goes behind the scenes to make these action movies such a remarkable watch. It’s also a love story between Ryan and Emily’s Colt and Jody. The film has a happy ending, but will there be a sequel? Well, Ryan is giving us hope.

Ryan Gosling On The Fall Guy 2

Ryan Gosling is quite interested in a sequel to The Fall Guy. The La La Land actor said, “h yeah. We already – I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and Jody after the movie ends? What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So, hopefully, the audience wants to know, too. The sequel sort of wrote itself.” We already know (the story) intimately. We are just hoping people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters.”

The Fall Guy star told Fast Company that he loves the characters and the world they created, so he’s confident that they can do a sequel. Earlier, film’s writer Drew Pearce also said he loves the feel-good Friday vibe David Leitch’s action-comedy gives. So, if there’s a sequel, he would definitely come on board.

Meanwhile, along with Ryan and Emily, the film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and Lee Majors.

Must Read: Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry To Headline Netflix’s Action Thriller ‘The Union’ As Secret Agents

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News