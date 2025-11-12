Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has ended its theatrical run in North America. It registered a decent start in the territory and displayed good hold in the following days. Compared to its start, the magnum opus covered a considerable distance at the box office, but it still missed the breakeven target by a significant margin. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Considering the tremendous box office success and goodwill of Kantara (2022), the prequel generated good pre-release buzz. In North America, the Telugu diaspora strongly supported the film. Due to favorable word of mouth, it maintained momentum after starting with $810K (including premieres) and went on to cross the $4 million mark.

Closing collection of Kantara Chapter 1 at the North American box office

As per Venky Box Office, Kantara Chapter 1 has finally concluded its theatrical run in North America. According to the final update, the film grossed $4.735 million at the box office, equivalent to 41.96 crores in Indian rupees. Out of this, the USA contributed $4.263 million, while Canada contributed $472K.

Breaking down into the different versions, Kantara Chapter 1 earned the most in the Telugu-dubbed version ($2.05 million). It was followed by $1.78 million of the original Kannada version. In Hindi, it earned $710K, followed by Tamil’s $163K and Malayalam’s $27K.

Misses the breakeven mark by a big margin

The theatrical rights of the Rishab Shetty starrer were sold at a high price, which pushed its breakeven target to a whopping $9 million (79.76 crores). Against this breakeven mark, it earned $4.735 million or $4.7 million at the North American box office. If a comparison is made, the biggie earned 47.77% less than the breakeven target.

More about the film

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kantara prequel was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crores, produced under the banner of Hombale Films. It is still running in theatres, earning over 835 crore gross globally.

