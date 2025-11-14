Karan Johar is set to represent Indian cinema at the Marrakech International Film Festival, joining the festival’s prestigious Conversation series – an honour reserved for some of the most influential voices in global filmmaking. The lineup this year features cinematic heavyweights like Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Andrew Dominik, Laurence Fishburne, and Jodie Foster, putting Karan Johar among some of the most celebrated voices in world cinema.

Adding to the celebration, his acclaimed film Homebound has been selected for a gala screening at the festival—another strong indication of the movie’s growing international reputation.

Homebound’s Global Journey: From Cannes To Oscar Buzz

Before arriving in Marrakech, Homebound had already built an impressive global festival footprint. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became one of the most-discussed Indian titles of the year. Following its positive reception, Homebound continued its globe-spanning tour with screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and several international showcases.

Recently, the film had a special screening in New York, hosted by legendary filmmaker and executive producer Martin Scorsese, followed by another high-profile screening in Los Angeles. The overwhelmingly positive response from critics and audiences contributed to its selection as India’s official entry for the Oscars, marking a major milestone for contemporary Indian cinema.

Karan Johar’s presence at the Marrakech International Film Festival’s Conversation series, paired with Homebound’s gala screening and international acclaim, marks a proud moment for Indian cinema on the world stage. As the film continues its journey through global festivals and into the Oscars race, it only strengthens India’s growing presence in international storytelling.

More About Homebound

Homebound is set during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story follows two childhood friends from different religious backgrounds who dream of joining the police force. When the nationwide lockdown forces millions to return home under dire circumstances, the film uses their journey to highlight India’s systemic issues of inequality, poverty, and social injustice.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in leading roles. Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as co-producers.

