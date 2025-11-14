After creating ripples at the box office, Jolly LLB 3 finally marked its digital premiere on the OTT giant. The film hit the silver screen on September 19, 2025, and garnered largely positive reviews. Fans who missed it on the big screen can now enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes. In this article, we discuss where and when you can stream the film digitally.

When And Where to Watch Jolly LLB 3 Online

The streaming giant Netflix recently took to X and announced that Jolly LLB 3 will start streaming on November 14, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! 🥳👨‍⚖ Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! 🥳👨‍⚖

Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix. #JollyLLB3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/rf9NoXO6wu — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 13, 2025

The entire movie is a comedy entertainer blended with serious elements and was given a U/A certificate by the CBFC, indicating it’s suitable for the general audience. Releasing it on Children’s Day is the right decision, which could bring more success to the film on the digital platform. The film’s duration is 2 hours and 37 minutes. Interested viewers can watch it on Netflix, as the film has already started streaming on the platform.

More About the Jolly LLB 3

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is inspired by true events. The film is the third in the Jolly LLB franchise and is not a direct sequel to the first two films. Audiences can easily watch the third film independently, as it presents an entirely new case with new elements. The storyline revolves around two completely different lawyers who end up on opposite sides of a high-profile case that challenges their morals and ambitions.

Saurabh Shukla reprises his much-loved role of the witty and fair judge, adding charm and humor to the narrative. The plot is a perfect blend of satire and sharp commentary on the legal system, all wrapped in a fun and relatable narrative. Backed by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 has received praise for its smart writing and for bringing back the essence of courtroom humour that fans loved in the earlier parts.

Now, with the OTT release, audiences once again can enjoy the courtroom drama and chaos at home.

Check out the trailer of Jolly LLB 3 below:

