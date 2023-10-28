Bigg Boss 17 has changed gears, and how! The show, which went on-air by the middle of this month, will see its first eviction tonight. In the latest events, Soniya Bansal will be evicted from the house. In a recent episode, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar for their wrongdoings inside the controversial house. However, tonight is now going to get double mazzedaar as it will see a new wild card contestant entering the house.

Well, it’s not just a wild card entry; the contestant is linked to Isha Malviya. The Udaariyaan actress’s love life has been the talk of the town since the launch. For the unversed, Isha entered with ex-boyfriend and co-star Abhishek. While she called him a friend, the latter said that they were in a relationship and parted ways later.

While fans are confused if Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are together or not, Bigg Boss will welcome Samarth Jurel and introduce him as her current boyfriend. Yes, you heard that right! As seen in the promo, the makers will announce the entry of Samarth as Isha’s lover. Soon after her arrival, Isha will be seen asking him, ‘Why are your lying? (about their relationship).” Later, Samarth, who has also worked with Isha in Udaariyaan, reveals to housemates that he’s Isha’s boyfriend, and both have been dating for quite some time now.

While Abhishek Kumar is seen breaking down badly after Samarth’s entry inside Bigg Boss 17’s house, fans have been expressing their opinion about the same on social media. Amid all the chaos in Isha’s love life, a recent video of Jurel talking about her friendship with Ms Malviya has gone viral.

In the viral video, Samarth Jurel is seen spilling the beans on his close friendship with Isha Malviya revealing that there’s no dating angel between them. The actor is seen revealing that we used to spent a lot of time together when they worked together in Udaariyaan. Later spills the beans on dating, he said, “Dating wagera ka aisa kuch hai nahi. Woh bahut acchi friend hai. Woh bhi MP se hai main bhi MP se hoon.” Take a look!

Stop blaming isha and watch this.

Is bande ne khud 2 weeks ago interview mein bola hai k wo date nhi kr rhe. Ab faltu ki footage chahye isse bs, i hope isha isse ab dur rhe. #IshaMalviya #AbhishekKumar #MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/CepKJPWBck — BB clips (@JSClipsx) October 27, 2023

Well, his contradictory statement about Isha Malviya has made us think about who’s telling the truth and who’s lying. Do let us know.

