Diwali’s 2024 box office witnessed a massive clash with a string of South Indian and North Indian films being released in theaters. While South Indian cinema witnessed a clash between Lucky Baskhar, KA, Bagheera, and Amaran at the box office, North India had a gigantic clash between Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Amaran Box Office Day 10 Ticket Sales

On the second Saturday, November 9, tenth day at the box office the biographical war drama registered a ticket sales of massive 325K at the box office. This roughly means that the film sold almost 13K tickets per hour during a 24-hr cycle on BMS.

Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales in 10 days, and the advance ticket sales of the film starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, has hit a massive 3 million, matching Fahadh Faasil‘s Malayalam biggie Aavesham. Sivakarthikeyan’s film has also surpassed the total ticket sales of Vettaiyan and The Goat Life.

Here is the daily breakdown of Amaran’s ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 627.7K

Day 1 (1st Thu): 477.64K

Day 2 (1st Fri): 376.56K

Day 3 (1st Sat): 324.16K

Day 4 (1st Sun): 267.28K

Day 5 (1st Mon): 206.36K

Day 6 (1st Tue): 199K

Day 7 (1st Wed): 185K

Day 8 (2nd Thu): 186K

Day 9 (2nd Fri): 245K

Day 10 (2nd Sat): 325K* estimates

Total: 3.41 Million

Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again Ticket Sales

On the second Saturday, Amaran grew at the box office like a beast, beating the ticket sales of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On the second Saturday, November 9, while BB 3 registered a ticket sale of 280K, Singham Again registered 190K ticket sales! Sivakarthikeyan has outnumbered both these figures with 325K estimated ticket sales! Hopefully, it will be a huge Saturday for the war drama!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box Office Day 9 Ticket Sales: Kartik Aaryan Takes A Giant Lead Of 47% Over Ajay Devgn’s Film On 2nd Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News