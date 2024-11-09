Sriimurali starrer Bagheera is holding the fort strongly at the box office, inching close to recovering its entire budget. In 9 days, the film has earned 17.03 crore at the box office in India. Written by Sriimurali’s brother-in-law Prashanth Neel, the film is maintaining its pace despite a string of new releases at the box office.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 9

On the ninth day, November 8, the second Friday, the superhero film helmed by Dr. Suri earned almost 55 lakh at the box office, which was a considerable drop from the previous day, which earned 65 lakh.

However, the second weekend might bring a push for the film, helping it earn a few more crore before it arrives on OTT. The film has earned 22.80 crore worldwide as well.

Bagheera VS Highest Grossing Kannada Film Of 2024

Currently, Bagheera is 3.2 crore away from becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024 worldwide. The spot is claimed by Bheema, who earned 26.05 crore worldwide, and Bagheera might soon take this spot as the film already stands at 22.80 crore worldwide.

Bagheera Budget & Collection

The film was made on a reported budget of 20 crore, and with the 17.03 crore total collection in 9 days, it recovered 85.5% of its entire budget. The film needs to earn almost 2.9 crore more to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the superhero Kannada film at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 3.05 crore

Day 2: 3.3 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.05 crore

Day 5: 1.1 crore

Day 6: 1.05 crore

Day 7: 0.8 crore

Day 8: 0.65 crore

Day 9: 0.55 crore

Total: 17.03 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

