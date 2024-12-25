Telugu cinema lovers have something exciting to look forward to this New Year. Two classic films are set for a re-release in theatres. Sye (2004), directed by Rajamouli, and Oy (2009), directed by Anand Ranga, are both making a comeback. Siddharth’s Oy was re-released a few days ago, but now, the film is being re-released. These films will hit theatres on January 1, 2025, allowing fans to experience the magic of these beloved movies once more.

‘Sye,’ directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad, tells the story of two rival student gangs. Prithvi (played by Nithiin) and Shashank (played by Shashank) lead the gangs, and they eventually join forces to defeat a mafia leader.

The plot revolves around a rugby match in which the two gangs compete to win back their college ground. Other actors in the film include Genelia, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Rajeev Kanakala, Tanikella Bharani, and Venu Madhav.

‘Oy,’ directed by Anand Ranga, features Siddharth as Uday, a businessman who falls in love with Sandhya (played by Shamlee), a terminally ill girl. As the story unfolds, Uday helps Sandhya enjoy the small joys of life despite her difficult situation. The cast also includes Krishnudu, Sunil, and Tanikella Bharani. The makers of this Siddharth-starrer have announced that the film will be re-released in cinemas on January 1, 2025. The team shared the film poster and wrote, “Marokkasari. #OY.”

