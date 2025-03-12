Genoa City has been abuzz with the Phyllis and Sharon kidnapping drama and there’s always the interpersonal conflicts between characters be it the secrets Audra is keeping from Nate or the enmity between Victor and Jack or Billy and Adam. Then there are love triangles and romances to enjoy.

The previous episode saw Summer causing a rift between Kyle and Claire while Holden broadened his horizons in town and the captor forced Phyllis to make a tough decision. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 12, 2025, episode of The Young & the Restless when they tune in to CBS for it.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 12, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature Phyllis and Sharon taking control. The two might hate one another but they have had enough of being locked away with nowhere to go. Will the two manage to take over control of the situation and finally find their way out of this kidnapping mess? Or will the investigators have to find a clue to get them back home to their families?

On the other hand, Chance comforts Summer. The latter has been sick with worry about her mother Phyllis. The disappearance has been going on for way too long and she is getting anxious now worrying about the safety of her mother. When Chance finds her and has some bad news, she gets emotional, leading to him comforting her. Will they be able to find answers?

Or will it be too late? Will Kyle offer Summer some support or is he too busy being with Claire? Will he see Chance comforting Summer and get jealous over them potentially reigniting their fling? Or has he well and truly moved on with Claire? Will Chance be able to figure out where Phyllis and Sharon have been kept before something untoward happens or will it be too late?

He also has the assistance of Nick, Billy and Daniel, who are willing to help him with whatever he needs for this tricky investigation. What do they have in store? Lastly, Traci has some surprising news to share with Jack. She is known for her kindness, empathy and being the only non dramatic as well as the most loved person in Genoa City, let alone the dear Abbott family.

What news does she have for her brother? Is it something related to her blooming romance with Alan? Or has she found something else that she needs to tell him? Stay tuned for more details about these storylines and what’s to come on The Young and the Restless through the week on CBS.

