The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy bring in Detective Baker to send Luna back to prison. After she arrives at the Spencer Estate to confront Luna and later Bill, she is joined by Taylor and Ridge, and then Finn comes towards the end to witness all the chaos.

In today’s episode, fans can expect questions and violence as suspicions arise and tempers erupt. Here’s what the audience will see in the March 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 12, 2025

Today’s episode sees Deacon questioning Sheila’s empathy toward Poppy. Sheila isn’t known for kindness and empathy but for her vicious plotting and schemes. She doesn’t even have any friends in the city, but when Poppy comes into the picture, she seems really empathetic and nice to her.

That’s precisely why Deacon has questions about it. Why is Sheila being so different all of a sudden? Is there a hidden agenda behind this? Or is she turning a page and sharing a good bond with Poppy? Considering the truth about Luna’s parentage, she might need it, which will reach her soon enough. How will she react when she finds out the truth?

Will she question Poppy for having a fling with her son Finn, or will she readily accept Luna as her granddaughter? Meanwhile, Finn reveals the truth to Li, his adoptive mother. When she finds out that her sister Poppy took advantage of Finn when he was a teenager, which resulted in Luna’s birth, she is beyond frustrated, betrayed, and agitated by it.

The truth evokes a physical reaction in Li. She confronts Poppy and holds her by the throat for the past. The two sisters were just getting closer again, so this fracture might take too long to repair. Poppy may have tried to keep the truth a secret, but now it’s out of the bag, and Li is not okay with it. What will this reaction result in, and how will this affect them?

Will Li refuse to accept Luna as Finn’s daughter, or will she act as the bridge between Finn and Luna? Will her disgust be tamped down by the realization that Luna is now her adoptive granddaughter? She was her niece already, but this revelation changed the family dynamic. Stay tuned for more details about this dramatic storyline and its aftermath.

