In the ever-changing battlefield of streaming wars, Netflix Once again proven itself to be the fearless champion of lost causes. The platform, known for reviving abandoned fan-favorites, took up the sword this time for Manifest, a supernatural thriller that was left to fade into oblivion by NBC in 2021.

Manifest: From Cancellation to Resurrection

Much like its legendary intervention with Lucifer in 2018, Netflix stepped in at the perfect moment, breathing life back into a show that had been left on an agonizing cliffhanger.

The story, centered around a group of passengers who boarded a flight from Jamaica to New York only to land five years later, seemingly untouched by time, had captivated audiences. The eerie visions and unexplained phenomena they experience after their return only deepened the enigma, making NBC’s abrupt cancellation a bitter pill to swallow for fans.

A Timely Rescue by Netflix

Just when all hope seemed lost, Netflix galloped onto the scene, swiftly acquiring the previous seasons and green-lighting a two-part fourth season to bring closure to the gripping mystery. For fans who had been left hanging, it was nothing short of a miracle.

Melissa Roxburgh, who brought Michaela Stone to life on-screen, was just as astounded as the audience. The moment she saw Manifest nestled alongside giants like Ozark, Better Call Saul, and The OA in Netflix’s prestigious lineup, she was floored.

“I texted [showrunner] Jeff Rake and told him to turn on his TV,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were both like, where did this come from? We just couldn’t believe it.”

Challenges of Filming Amidst a Pandemic

Filming the third season had already been a grueling experience. “It was honestly horrible because it was still during peak Covid, so we couldn’t do a wrap party or anything,” Roxburgh, whose CV also boasts Star Trek Beyond and The Tomorrow People, she shared with the publication.

She added, “So we just sort wrapped the season and that was it. If we had ended the show there, we all would have been a little bit depressed — I’m happy that Netflix brought us back, not only to finish the story but to give everyone a proper goodbye.”

And what a farewell it was! Manifest didn’t just make a triumphant return; it dominated. Confirmation soon followed that Manifest had skyrocketed to Netflix’s #1 spot worldwide, racking up an astonishing 57 million hours streamed.

Social media erupted in celebration, with fans flooding comment sections to express their joy. One user’s excitement summed it up perfectly, “SO WELL DESERVED!!” Another chimed in, “Manifest is the best show rn i love that show fr!”

