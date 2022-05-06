Filmmaker David Ayer, who has earlier directed ‘Suicide Squad’, will be directing the action movie ‘The Beekeeper’ starring Jason Statham, a hot package which Miramax will be shopping at the upcoming Cannes market, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, Miramax acquired the spec script by Kurt Wimmer in a seven-figure deal and now that Ayer is aboard the ‘Halloween’ and ‘Wrath Of Man’ outfit can begin selling it in earnest.

The fast-paced action-thriller, steeped in the mythology of beekeeping, follows a man’s personal journey of vengeance which takes on national stakes.

Jason Statham will be producing the movie along with Wimmer, Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios. The partnership brings Miramax with Statham together after their recent outings on Guy Ritchie movie ‘Wrath Of Man’ and the same director’s spy movie ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, due out later this year. Apart from this, action stalwart Statham has ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ and ‘The Expendables 4’ in production.

David Ayer is best known for directing movies including ‘End Of Watch’, ‘Fury’, ‘Bright’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, which took $750 million at the box office.

